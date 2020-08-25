site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Casey Tucker: Let go by Eagles
Tucker was waived by Philadelphia on Sunday.
Tucker was claimed off waivers by the Eagles via the Lions this offseason but failed to make the roster. The Arizona State product will look to latch on as a depth offensive lineman elsewhere.
