The Eagles waived Tucker (concussion) off their injured reserve list Saturday, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Tucker suffered a concussion Aug. 4, and eventually cleared waivers to remain on the team's IR until Saturday. It's likely the Arizona State product is still feeling the effects of the injury, and will have to gain clearance through the concussion protocol before he's eligible to suit up in games or practices.

