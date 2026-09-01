The Falcons signed Jones to the practice squad Monday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

The Falcons have only two running backs on their initial 53-man roster, with Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson set to carry the full workload. This roster construction likely means practice squad players such as Jones or Tyler Goodson will have consistent chances for elevation on a week-to-week basis. If Jones can stay consistent in practice, there is a good chance he will see some minor NFL action in 2026.