Cassanova McKinzy: Out with injury
McKinzy was placed on Washington's practice squad injured list Wednesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
The specifics of the injury remain unclear, so it's not known how long McKinzy is expected to be sidelined. The 26-year-old was waived by the Redskins in early October before signing to the practice squad.
