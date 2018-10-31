McKinzy was released by the Redskins on Tuesday, Craig Hoffman of 1067 The Fan reports.

McKinzy was promoted to the active roster just a day earlier, but the Redskins were forced to clear a roster spot for newly acquired HaHa Clinton-Dix. Per the report, Washington plans to re-sign McKinzy to their practice squad, though the linebacker will need to clear waivers first.

