Cassius Marsh: Cut by Jags
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 15, 2020
at
7:14 pm ET 1 min read
The Jaguars released
Marsh on Thursday.
Following the trade to acquire fellow linebacker Kamalei Correa, the team elected to clear the roster spot by ushering Marsh out. Marsh racked up nine tackles (seven solo) across four games this season, so he will look to provide depth elsewhere across the league now that he's a free agent.
