Marsh was released by the Patriots on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Marsh was traded to the Patriots this past offseason. In nine games with the team, Marsh totaled 19 tackles and a sack. He hasn't seen much action over the past few weeks and will likely cede most of his duties as a reserve defensive lineman to the recently signed Ricky Jean Francois.

