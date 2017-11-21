Cassius Marsh: Released by New England
Marsh was released by the Patriots on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Marsh was traded to the Patriots this past offseason. In nine games with the team, Marsh totaled 19 tackles and a sack. He hasn't seen much action over the past few weeks and will likely cede most of his duties as a reserve defensive lineman to the recently signed Ricky Jean Francois.
More News
-
Patriots' Cassius Marsh: Active for Week 11•
-
Patriots' Cassius Marsh: Out for Sunday's game•
-
Patriots' Cassius Marsh: Active Sunday•
-
Patriots' Cassius Marsh: Questionable with shoulder injury•
-
Seahawks DE Cassius Marsh (foot) recovered and 100 percent•
-
Seahawks place Cassius Marsh on injured reserve•
-
What You Missed: QB change in Denver
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...