Marsh was released by the Patriots on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Marsh was traded to the Patriots this past offseason. In nine games in 2017 he totaled 19 tackles, including 1.0 sacks. He hasn't seen much action over the past few weeks after being a primary defensive line reserve to start the year. Look for Ricky Jean Francois to see some extra reps now that Marsh has been waived.