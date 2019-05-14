Lyons was let go by the Broncos on Monday, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Lyons joined Denver's practice squad during the 2018 season and signed a reserve/future contract with the team, and will now be released to make room for undrafted rookies. Since going undrafted in 2015, Lyons has bounced around the league, but has yet to make a final roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories