Thompson was released by the Bengals on Saturday with an injury settlement, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Thompson signed with the team earlier in camp, but has apparently suffered an undisclosed ailment that led to his release from the team. He should now be free to sign with another club, assuming he can pass a physical.

