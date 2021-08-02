CeeDee Lamb might carry more hype than any wide receiver outside of the top-10 in ADP heading into late August-early September drafts if the first few days of padless training camp practices are any sign. The question we'll have to ask ourselves is simple -- at what point does the Lamb hype not coincide with his upside in year two? On one hand, the Cowboys seem unlikely to run anything other than a majority of 11 personnel (three receivers) and Lamb will feast on matchups against slot corners who can't hang with him. On the other, there are a lot of mouths to feed in that Dallas offense.

We want to keep you up to date with everything surrounding his 2021 profile. Below, we'll break down Lamb's outlook, changes in his ADP, where he's going in mock drafts, training camp/preseason updates (when the time comes) and more.

2021 Outlook

CeeDee Lamb had a solid rookie campaign in 2020, and he should have the chance to be even better this season with a healthy Dak Prescott (ankle). Lamb is worth drafting as early as Round 4 in all leagues as a high-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver. Had Prescott stayed healthy last season then Lamb might have been among the best receivers in the NFL since he was on pace for 93 catches and 1,385 yards through his first five games. Hopefully, that's the kind of production we get from Lamb all season with Prescott back at 100 percent. (Jamey Eisenberg)

Changes in ADP

*All ADP data is courtesy of FantasyFootballCalculator.com and for half-point PPR scoring.

Lamb's ADP has been shooting up for the last several months, and in the last several weeks, it has again jumped a half-round into the third-round range for the first time this offseason.

CBS Mock Draft position

7/28 full-point PPR mock: Round 3, No. 36 overall

7/20 half-PPR mock: Round 4, No. 40 overall

7/7 Superflex mock: Round 5, No. 55 overall

6/16 full-PPR mock: Round 4, No. 42 overall

6/9 Superflex mock: Round 5, No. 50 overall