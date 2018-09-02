The Patriots claimed Hansen off waivers Sunday, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.

A fourth-round pick in last year's draft, Hansen caught just nine passes in 15 games as a rookie and was waived by the Jets on Saturday. The Patriots scooped him up -- along with Amara Darboh -- hoping to find some decent filler material for the bottom of their shaky wideout depth chart. Darboh and Hansen are both candidates for the No. 4 receiver job while Julian Edelman serves a four-game suspension to begin the regular season.

