Chad Hansen: Claimed by Pats
The Patriots claimed Hansen off waivers Sunday, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.
A fourth-round pick in last year's draft, Hansen caught just nine passes in 15 games as a rookie and was waived by the Jets on Saturday. The Patriots scooped him up -- along with Amara Darboh -- hoping to find some decent filler material for the bottom of their shaky wideout depth chart. Darboh and Hansen are both candidates for the No. 4 receiver job while Julian Edelman serves a four-game suspension to begin the regular season.
