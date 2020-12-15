Hansen reverted to the Texans' practice squad Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hansen has been producing for the depleted Texans receiving corps over the past two weeks, compiling 12 catches for 157 yards in his first two appearances of 2020 against the Colts and Bears. The Cal product was afforded a clearer path to passing-game usage as Brandin Cooks (foot/neck) was ruled out for Week 14. Meanwhile, with Randall Cobb (toe) on injured reserve, Will Fuller serving a suspension and Kenny Stills no longer with the team, there remains a possibility Hansen is promoted again for a Week 15 rematch against Indianapolis.