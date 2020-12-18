Texans interim head coach Romeo Crennel said Friday that Hansen has a "good chance" to be signed to the team's 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.

Hansen has impressed as one of Deshaun Watson's top targets over the last two weeks, taking full advantage of Houston's depleted receiving corps. The Texans last faced the Colts in Week 13, when Hansen had five catches for 101 yards, so there's reason to believe he could find success if promoted once again. Whether or not Brandin Cooks (neck) is available this weekend should go a long way in determining just how extensively Hansen might be involved in the passing attack.