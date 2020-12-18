Interim coach Romeo Crennel said Friday that Hansen has a "good chance" to be signed to the 53-man roster, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.

Hansen has impressed as one of Deshaun Watson's de facto top options over the last two weeks, taking full advantage of Houston's depleted receiving corps. The Texans last faced the Colts in Week 13, when Hansen had five catches for 101 yards, so there's reason to believe he could find success if promoted despite facing a tough secondary. Whether or not Brandin Cooks (neck) is available this weekend should go a long way in determining Hansen's offensive opportunities.