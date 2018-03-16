Chad Henne: Joining KC
Henne is signing a two-year deal with the Chiefs, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Henne made 53 starts for the Dolphins and Jaguars from 2009 to 2014, but he's attempted just two passes the last three years while sitting behind Blake Bortles in Jacksonville. The 32-year-old now heads to Kansas City, where he'll serve as backup and mentor for 2017 first-round pick Patrick Mahomes. The Jaguars are left with Bortles as the only quarterback on their roster.
