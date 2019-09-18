Play

The Colts waived Kelly on Wednesday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Kelly's suspension was lifted Monday, so the Colts cut him since they signed Brian Hoyer to a three-year deal in early September. If Kelly clears waivers, he has a good chance to land on the Colts' practice squad. The 25-year-old has never thrown a pass in a regular-season game.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories