The Broncos cut Kelly on Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

The Denver brass came to the decision to cut Kelly a day after the second-year signal-caller was arrested in Englewood, Colo. on a charge of first-degree criminal trespassing. According to Klis, the Broncos learned that prior to his arrest Tuesday morning, Kelly had been "acting in a hostile, aggressive manner" at a Halloween party nearby hosted by teammate Von Miller. Though Kelly has been removed from the 53-man roster, a team source told Klis that the Broncos will continue to offer assistance to the 24-year-old as he deals with his personal issues, which contributed to him falling to the final pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Though he boasts a huge arm and was outstanding during the preseason, Kelly's history of off-the-field incidents both in college and now in the professional ranks may require him to stay on the straight and narrow for a while before he earns another NFL opportunity.