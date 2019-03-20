Kelly pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to a charge of second-degree trespassing, Stephanie Butzer of ABC 7 Denver reports.

Kelly was arrested Oct. 23 and released by the Broncos the next day. He won't face any jail time as part of the plea agreement, but he may need to serve a suspension if he ever signs with an NFL team. The 2017 seventh-round pick beat out Paxton Lynch for the No. 2 quarterback job in Denver last preseason.

