Chad Kelly: Trying out with Colts
Kelly is at Colts rookie minicamp for a tryout this weekend, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Kelly has been without a team since October when he was waived by the Broncos after being arrested for trespassing, a charge to which he recently pleaded guilty. The 25-year-old began the season as the team's No. 2 quarterback, but now faces an uphill battle back to an NFL roster. The Colts have an established backup to Andrew Luck in Jacoby Brissett, so the opportunities would likely be limited with Indianapolis. Kelly still may be required to serve a suspension should he eventually latch on with a team.
More News
-
Chad Kelly: Pleads guilty to trespassing charge•
-
Chad Kelly: Let go following arrest•
-
Broncos' Chad Kelly: Likely facing discipline from team•
-
Broncos' Chad Kelly: Arrested on trespassing charge•
-
Broncos' Chad Kelly: Not in line to start Week 7•
-
Broncos' Chad Kelly: Will start first half of Thursday's preseason contest•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says he's rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...
-
Draft: Winners and Losers
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer take you through winners and losers...