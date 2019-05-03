Kelly is at Colts rookie minicamp for a tryout this weekend, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Kelly has been without a team since October when he was waived by the Broncos after being arrested for trespassing, a charge to which he recently pleaded guilty. The 25-year-old began the season as the team's No. 2 quarterback, but now faces an uphill battle back to an NFL roster. The Colts have an established backup to Andrew Luck in Jacoby Brissett, so the opportunities would likely be limited with Indianapolis. Kelly still may be required to serve a suspension should he eventually latch on with a team.