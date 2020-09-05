site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: chad-thomas-hits-waivers | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Chad Thomas: Hits waivers
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 5, 2020
at
3:27 pm ET 1 min read
The Browns waived
Thomas on Saturday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Thomas looked to be in the mix for a depth role at defensive end during training camp, but he ultimately wasn't able to carve out a spot on the final roster. He started eight games for the Browns in 2019.
More News
9D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
01/30/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
12/07/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
12/02/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
11/15/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Dave Richard
• 10 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read