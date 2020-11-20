site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chad Williams: Cut from practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Chiefs cut Williams from the practice squad Thursday, per the NFL's official communications report.
Williams has yet to appear in any games this season, and he'll now need to search for an opportunity on another organization's practice squad. He spent time in Indianapolis earlier this year.
