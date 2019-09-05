Williams signed with the Colts' practice squad on Monday.

Williams spent his offseason with the Cardinals before being released as part of the final roster cut. He had appeared in 16 games with the Cardinals before that, recording 20 catches for 202 yards and a touchdown.

