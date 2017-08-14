Play

Chanceller James: Waived with knee injury

James (knee) was waived/injured by the 49ers on Monday, Dave Southorn of the Idaho Statesman reports.

James tore his ACL on Saturday night during the 49ers' preseason opener, which is particularly concerning since he suffered the same injury twice during his time at Boise State. If he clears waivers, he'll likely revert to injured reserve.

