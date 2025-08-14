The Titans released Brewer (calf) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Brewer was set to miss the entire 2025 season after being placed on injured reserve due to a calf injury, but the injury settlement allows the veteran tackle to sign with another team once he's fully healthy. Brewer has appeared in 15 regular-season games (four starts) since joining the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019.