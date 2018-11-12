The Buccaneers released Catanzaro on Monday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The Bucs reached their breaking point with Catanzaro following Sunday's 16-3 loss to the Redskins. If his two missed field goals had instead gone through the uprights, the offense would have been in a position for a fourth-quarter comeback. Catanzaro ends his time in Tampa Bay 11 for 15 on field-goal attempts and 23 for 27 on point-after tries. The Buccaneers haven't pegged a replacement, but Cairo Santos and and Sam Ficken both worked out for the team within the last month.

More News
Our Latest Stories