Chandler Catanzaro: Cut by Buccaneers
The Buccaneers released Catanzaro on Monday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The Bucs reached their breaking point with Catanzaro following Sunday's 16-3 loss to the Redskins. If his two missed field goals had instead gone through the uprights, the offense would have been in a position for a fourth-quarter comeback. Catanzaro ends his time in Tampa Bay 11 for 15 on field-goal attempts and 23 for 27 on point-after tries. The Buccaneers haven't pegged a replacement, but Cairo Santos and and Sam Ficken both worked out for the team within the last month.
