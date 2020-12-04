The Panthers hosted Catanzaro for a visit Thursday, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.
Catanzaro has yet to settle in with a team this season after he was released by the Giants ahead of the 2020 campaign. In his last season in the league in 2018, the 29-year-old converted on 16 of 20 field-goal attempts and 30 of 34 PAT tries across 13 games between stints in Tampa Bay and Carolina. After kicker Joey Slye missed two field goal attempts in last week's loss to Minnesota, the team could elect to bring back a familiar face to handle kicking duties.