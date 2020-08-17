The Giants have released Catanzaro, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
With that, Graham Gano is now slated to serve as the team's new kicker, while it remains to seen if Catanzaro lands with another organization after sitting out the 2019 season.
