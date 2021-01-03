Cox was cut by the Dolphins on Saturday.
Cox's 2020 campaign in Miami has come to an early halt, as he's finished the season with two catches on as many targets for nine yards in eight games. He'll be a practice squad candidate upon potentially clearing waivers, but his 53-man roster spot has now been filled by Nate Holley.
More News
-
Dolphins' Chandler Cox: Won't suit up Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Chandler Cox: Minor role as a rookie•
-
Dolphins' Chandler Cox: Credited with full practice•
-
Dolphins' Chandler Cox: Surprise scratch Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Chandler Cox: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Chandler Cox: Practices fully Thursday•