Martin needs surgery to repair his ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2025 campaign, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Martin was elevated from the practice squad each of the past three weeks and tallied 34 special-teams snaps during that span, recording five tackles. However, it appears he tore his ACL on Thanksgiving against Cincinnati, and he will thus see his campaign come to a close. The typical recovery time from ACL surgery is at least nine months, so Martin may not be ready for training camp next year.