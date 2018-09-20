Channing Ward: Waived from NFI list
The Buccaneers waived Ward (kneecap) from the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list with a non-football injury Wednesday, per NFL Communications.
Ward sustained a patellar tendon tear while working out in Mississippi in July, which eventually resulted in his placement on the list. It appears the Bucs have decided to move on, making him free to sign with another club when healthy.
