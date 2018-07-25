Ward (knee) was waived with a non-football-injury designation Wednesday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Ward tore the patellar tendon in one of his knees while working out in Mississippi last week. The defensive lineman has already undergone surgery and is expected to need at least four months to recover. Should he clear waivers, Ward would then revert to Tampa Bay's injured reserve.

