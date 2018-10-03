Charcandrick West: Auditions for Tampa Bay

West worked out for the Buccaneers on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

West was released by the Chiefs during the preseason, then latched on with the Jets for a brief spell before getting waived at final cuts. Tampa Bay already has Jacquizz Rodgers to handle passing-down work, so the team may just be evaluating options in case an injury replacement is needed down the line.

