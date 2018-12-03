Charcandrick West: Expected to join Chiefs

West is expected to sign with the Chiefs this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Chiefs apparently prefer West to C.J. Anderson, who also was brought in for a visit Monday. The team presumably will give Spencer Ware another shot in a lead role, but West's familiarity with the offense could make him an immediate option as a change-of-pace back or passing-down specialist. The team does also have Damien Williams and Darrel Williams in the backfield, so there's no guarantee West earns a significant role.

More News
Our Latest Stories