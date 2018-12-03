Charcandrick West: May reunite with Chiefs

West and fellow running back C.J. Anderson are both scheduled to visit the Chiefs on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Anderson is the bigger name and the more talented runner, but West has a huge advantage in scheme familiarity, having previously played for Andy Reid's Chiefs from 2014 to 2017. He didn't show any hint of explosiveness during that time, averaging 3.8 yards on 266 carries and 7.4 yards on 75 receptions, albeit with a stretch of fantasy relevance during the middle part of the 2015 campaign. West was released by the Chiefs on Aug. 22 and then cut by the Jets on Sept. 1. He could be useful on passing downs in Kansas City, where Kareem Hunt was released Friday and Spencer Ware managed just 3.4 YPC against the Raiders on Sunday.