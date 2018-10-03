Charcandrick West: Works out for Tampa Bay
West worked out for the Buccaneers on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
West was released by the Chiefs during the preseason and then the Jets at the end of the preseason. Tampa Bay already has Jacquizz Rodgers to handle passing downs, so the team may just be updating its emergency list.
