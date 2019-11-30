Play

Phillips (forearm) was activated off injured reserve Saturday.

Phillips joined teammate Derwin James (foot) who was also activated off injured reserve Saturday. The 27-year-old earned Pro Bowl honors in 2018 thanks to his abilities as a special teams ace, but the safety is expected to immediately step into the starting lineup in place of Roderic Teamer

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories