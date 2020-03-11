Chargers' Adrian Phillips: Could return to Los Angeles
General manager Tom Telesco is intent on retaining Phillips this offseason, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
It'll be interesting to see what type of market Phillips could get on the market, as the 27-year-old safety is only one year removed from receiving All-Pro honors as a special teams member, but the Chargers seem intent on avoiding that outcome. Phillips figures to be in line for a starting safety spot regardless of where he lands, particularly given his ability to play both safety spots at an effective level.
