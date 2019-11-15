Play

Phillips (forearm) was designated to return from injured reserve by the Chargers on Thursday, per the NFL's transaction log.

The move gives the team 21 days to activate Phillips to the 53-man roster, or he will revert back to IR for the rest of the season. He'll most likely sit this week, giving Jaylen Watkins another game to fill in before they go on bye Week 12.

