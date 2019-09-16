Phillips suffered a broken forearm in Sunday's loss to the Lions, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Phillips will be sidelined indefinitely, leaving the Chargers down to their third option at strong safety. He filled in for Derwin James (foot) for the first two weeks of the season, making 14 tackles (eight solo) in an every-down role. The injury-riddled Chargers will turn to Jaylen Watkins or Nasir Adderley alongside starting free safety Rayshawn Jenkins.

