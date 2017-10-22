Chargers' Adrian Phillips: Gearing up Sunday
Phillips (concussion) is active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Phillips plays mainly in a special teams role, but he's still managed to rack up 15 tackles (12 solo) and an interception through six games. Until he can see an increase in his snap count, though, don't think of him as an IDP threat.
More News
-
Chargers' Adrian Phillips: Questionable for Week 7•
-
Chargers' Adrian Phillips: Under concussion protocol•
-
Chargers' Adrian Phillips: Sustains neck injury Sunday•
-
Chargers' Adrian Phillips: Signs tender from Chargers•
-
Chargers promote Jeremiah Sirles, release Adrian Phillips•
-
Chargers announce several defensive roster moves Saturday•
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...