Phillips (forearm) headed to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Lions and is questionable to return.

It's unclear how Phillips picked up the injury, but it's serious enough to force him to receive extra treatment in the locker room. With Phillips sidelined, expect Jaylen Watkins to receive an increase in snaps.

