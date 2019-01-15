Chargers' Adrian Phillips: Hurts left arm against Patriots
According to head coach Anthony Lynn, Phillips tore something in his left arm in Sunday's loss to the Patriots, Sam Fortier of The Athletic reports.
Phillips totaled six tackles (two solo) in the contest despite the injury. It is uncertain at this stage what exactly the safety tore in his arm, but there will be hope that his recovery window will not affect his preparations for the 2019 season.
