Chargers' Adrian Phillips: Injury squanders productive season
Phillips finished the season with 36 tackles while playing seven games.
A fractured forearm put a stop to Phillips bid for a second straight Pro Bowl appearance, but the versatile safety did pick up 22 tackles over the final four weeks of the regular season. The Chargers' base defense tends to operate with more safeties than expected so while he might not earn the "starting" distinction, his role as a special teams ace and multi-faceted safety could make him an under-the-radar safety in deeper IDP leagues next year.
