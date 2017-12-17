Phillips recorded eight tackles (all solo) in Saturday's 30-13 loss to the Chiefs.

Phillips exited in the third quarter with an ankle injury, but he was able to return and still played 52 of 66 defensive snaps. The 25-year-old hasn't produced similar tackles totals throughout the season and is not a trustworthy IDP option at this point.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories