Chargers' Adrian Phillips: Leads Chargers in tackles Saturday
Phillips recorded eight tackles (all solo) in Saturday's 30-13 loss to the Chiefs.
Phillips exited in the third quarter with an ankle injury, but he was able to return and still played 52 of 66 defensive snaps. The 25-year-old hasn't produced similar tackles totals throughout the season and is not a trustworthy IDP option at this point.
