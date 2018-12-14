Chargers' Adrian Phillips: Leads team in tackles
Phillips tallied 10 tackles (five solo) in the 29-28 win over the Chiefs on Thursday.
Phillips has been a key rotational piece for the Chargers, often subbing in during nickel and dime packages as a pseudo linebacker. The likes of Derwin James and Jahleel Addae have overshadowed Phillips season to date, but if the fifth-year safety were to get the starting nod at some point he'd make for an intriguing IDP option.
