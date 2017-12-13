Chargers' Adrian Phillips: Limited in practice Tuesday
Phillips (hamstring) was limited in practice Tuesday.
Phillips was limited in practice due to a hamstring injury, even though he logged 61 snaps in Sunday's win over the Redskins. Look for more updates to come later in the week, with Tre Boston likely to see an uptick in reps should Phillips be ruled out.
