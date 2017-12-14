Chargers' Adrian Phillips: Logs full practice Wednesday
Phillips (hamstring) logged a full practice Wednesday.
Phillips' full participation Wednesday suggest that he will play Saturday against the Chiefs barring a setback. He provides key depth for the Chargers' safety corps and is listed as the back up to both Jahleel Addae and Tre Boston.
