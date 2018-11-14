Chargers' Adrian Phillips: Logs season-high nine tackles
Phillips recorded nine tackles and one pass breakup during Sunday's victory over the Raiders.
Phillips set a new season-high in tackles, falling just short of the double-digit mark after accomplishing the feat once last year. However, Phillips is a high-variance fantasy asset who's hard to trust on a weekly basis in most IDP formats.
