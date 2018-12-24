Phillips totaled nine tackles during Saturday's loss to Baltimore.

Phillips has been one of the more underappreciated players around the league this season and the do-it-all safety is now averaging over seven tackles over his past eight games with four games of at least nine stops over that stretch. While rookie sensation Derwin James and stud cornerback Casey Hayward will likely continue to command the headlines in the Chargers secondary, the versatile Phillips will remain a key cog within a Los Angeles defense that seems primed to make a postseason run.

